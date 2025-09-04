Tributes have been paid to much-loved former Mayor of Chesterfield and Deputy Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council.

Alderman Terry Gilby, a former Mayor of Chesterfield and Deputy Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 2, following a period of ill health.

Terry, who was husband to Chesterfield Borough Council Leader Councillor Tricia Gilby, leaves behind three children, five grandchildren, two stepchildren and three step-grandchildren.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Terry was a well-known and much-loved councillor, and it’s with deep sadness that we share news of his passing.

“Terry worked tirelessly and diligently in the various roles which he held at the council across the best part of four decades, and he championed many causes and projects on behalf of Chesterfield’s communities.

“Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Terry was first elected as a ward councillor for Brimington North in 1987 and served the people of Chesterfield borough with great distinction for 36 years, stepping down from his role in May 2023.

During his time on the council, Terry served as the 359th Mayor of Chesterfield from 1999 to 2000 – attending more than 500 engagements and raising more than £26,000 for his chosen charity, the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Breast Screening service.

Terry served on multiple committees, and also as Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet member for Economic Growth, during his time in office at Chesterfield Borough Council.

He also served as a Vice Chair of the council’s Planning Committee from May 1987, Chair of the council’s Development Committee from May 1992, was appointed to the council’s first Cabinet in May 1999 as Lead Member for Community Development, Property and Transport. He was further appointed as Deputy Leader of the Council and Executive Member for Planning in May 2011 and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth in May 2017.

In September 2023, Terry was recognised for his eminent services to the council and to the people of Chesterfield, receiving the honorary title of Alderman. At the ceremony, his colleagues reflected on some of Terry’s many and varied achievements.

Terry was instrumental in taking action to save Barrow Hill Engine Shed from closure, safeguarding this important site for its history and recognising its potential to become the thriving hub for commercial rail operations that it is today.

He was the architect of the council’s award-winning ‘Percent for Art’ scheme, which has led to over 70 art installations across Chesterfield borough. He also championed the introduction of ‘local labour clauses’ in to planning consents to ensure that local people benefitted from new developments.

The latter scheme has delivered hundreds if not thousands of job and apprenticeship opportunities for local people and seen millions of pounds injected into the local economy over the last decade.

Terry was also active in taking on roles outside of the council – supporting local charities. This included 17 years as a trustee for Ashgate Hospice, and as a Non-Executive Director from 2011 to 2018.

He served as Chair of Ashgate Hospice’s Personnel Committee and a member of the sub-group that oversaw the construction of the new day unit. Terry also served for many years as a Governor on Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Commenting on Terry’s passing away, Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said: “Terry has left a huge legacy after a lifetime of commitment to the Borough of Chesterfield and the Labour Party.

"As the Council’s statement reflects, he was an innovative, thoughtful and brave politician who was liked and respected by colleagues, opponents and all who came across him.

“He was also a kind, generous and gentle man, who I am proud to have called a friend.

“His passing will be a huge loss to all who knew him, my thoughts are with Tricia and his wider family at this very sad time.”