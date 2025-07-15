Tributes paid to former Chesterfield Mayor Terry Kendellen

Tributes have been paid to former Mayor and Honorary Alderman of Chesterfield, Terry Kendellen, who has died at the age of 88.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry died suddenly, but peacefully, in Challans, in France, where he had lived for over 20 years..

Born in Dublin in 1937, he had worked as a teacher and head of RE at Notre Dame and City Schools in Sheffield and had a keen interest in politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of both the Labour Party and the International Labour Party, he served as Chesterfield Borough Councillor for Inkersall many years and chaired the authority’s housing and finance committees.

Terry served as Mayor of Chesterfield from 1992 to1993 and was made an Honorary Alderman in October 2011.

He took early retirement in order to perform the role of Mayor of Chesterfield from 1992 to 1993 and was made an Honorary Alderman in October 2011.

He had a close association with the Unemployed Workers’ Centres and was on the board of Victim Support. He also visited the twin towns of Chesterfield in Troyes and Darmstadt, as well as Yang Quan in China and Tsumeb in Namibia - setting up funds for an old people’s home.

Colin Hampron, from the Derbyshire Unemployed Workers’ Centres paid tribute to his lifelong work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Terry Kendellen. Terry was Chair of the Derbyshire Unemployed Workers’ Centres from shortly after I started work for the organisation in the mid 1980s through to 2002. Together, and initially alongside Bas Barker as vice chair, he led the Centres through some difficult years, with many job losses in the area and a big expansion in our workload.

"Terry was committed in his support of DUWC and gave us a voice in political circles that helped us immensely. His contribution will not be forgotten by our organisation and the many people he assisted through his role on Chesterfield Borough Council and outside bodies.”

A keen gardener and allotment-holder in Middlecroft for many years, he continued to keep an allotment in France until he was 80.

He also enjoyed sports, playing football from a child right up until he was in his seventies and was closely involved with Staveley / Chesterfield motorcycling

Terry leaves his wife Carole, four children (Siobhan, Niall, Oona & Ciaran), 15 grandchildren and four siblings.