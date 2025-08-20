A McDonald’s worker who entertained thousands of customers over three decades will be given a guard of honour as his funeral procession passes his former workplace next week, and his family are inviting all who encountered him to share their memories too.

Kevin Freeman’s career with the fast food chain began in the Chesterfield town centre branch in the 1990s and concluded with 15 years at the Barlborough branch until he was forced to retire due to ill health.

As a dining area manager he was always focused on customer care, but it was in hosting the restaurant’s children’s parties that he really came into his own.

Step-son Mark Freeman, 54, said: “Kevin was the party host for hundreds of McDonald’s parties dating back to the ‘90s and early 2000s, creating magic times for many Chesterfield children.

“He adapted his McDonald’s uniform with dickie bows lights, he was amazing at origami and became known as Mr Balloon Man, making many an experience fun and stress-free for thousands of children and parents, many of them now parents and grandparents themselves.”

Mark, a former McDonald’s store manager who now runs his own business, added: “After he died we found a book that was given to him when retired, filled with photos and letters from parents and colleagues thanking him for making their lives a little easier. He had a gift for looking after people.

“You often hear the expression how kind or wonderful some people are, but genuinely Kevin was the kindest soul anyone has ever met. He never raised his voice or had a bad word to say about anyone, he was just a joy.”

Having started out as a colliery electrician, like many of his generation Kevin had to find a new calling in early adulthood and when it came he relished the opportunity.

Even after being diagnosed with prostate cancer seven years ago, he continued to work while undergoing treatment and did not waver in his commitment to customers.

Mark said: “It was never a challenge. He loved the work and didn’t want to do anything else, it was perfect for him. He would have continued forever if he could.”

His skill with children was honed helping to raise Mark and his two younger siblings, after their mum Deirdre had been widowed.

Mark said: “He came into our life and things were stable ever since. He changed his name to become a Freeman long before they actually married, just because he wanted to be part of the family.

“Kev set the standard I’ve tried to follow as a step-dad myself – support for mum, fun and laughter with the kids.

“He was always telling his famous ‘dad’ jokes, and wearing crazy t-shirts. Him and my mum became like Disney characters, talking over each other but saying the same thing.

“He was amazing with his grandkids too. He’d take them to origami conferences and they were always doing crafts. We cleared out the attic last year and it was like a scene from a hobby shop with all these boxes of materials, all perfectly labelled.”

Even as Kevin’s cancer progressed, his love for life endured, and he and Deidre continued to enjoy adventures in their beloved caravan up until a few weeks ago.

Mark said: “In his hospital bed at the end he was very poorly, but he was so moved by how many visitors he had and how much love people had for him. He really felt appreciated.”

The family are inviting anyone who remembers Kevin to join them in celebrating his life next week.

The funeral procession will pass Barlborough McDonald’s at around 2pm on Wednesday, August 27, so former colleagues and customers can pay their respects.

That will be followed by a service at Brimington Crematorium at 2:50pm, and a get-together to tell stories and share memories at the Hollingwood Hotel from 3:30pm.