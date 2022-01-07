Tributes paid to baby as Derbyshire police continue to probe circumstances surrounding death

Emergency services attended a house on Acorn Drive, Belper, on Sunday and found a baby in cardiac arrest.

The baby sadly tragically in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault and subsequently released on police bail pending further investigations.

Many people have taken to social media to tell of their ‘heartbreak’ at the baby’s death, saying ‘RIP little one’ and ‘gone too soon’.

A Belper resident, who asked not to be named, said: “This is very close to us.

“The police have been at the house for five days now and forensic teams were going in and out of it all day on Thursday.

“It’s very sad news.”

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received a call just before 10.50pm on Sunday to report that East Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance at an address in Acorn Drive, Belper, where a young baby was in cardiac arrest.

“The child was taken to hospital, but tragically died on Wednesday afternoon.

“Detectives have been in the area for several days carrying out enquiries into the circumstances which led to the death, and a scene remains in place.

“A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail pending further investigations.”