Trespassers causing 'significant damage' spark security measures at former Co-op building in north Derbyshire

By Gay Bolton
Published 1st Oct 2025, 12:08 BST
Trespassers have targeted a former Co-op store in north Derbyshire, forcing a council to safeguard the site from further damage.

A spokesperson for Bolsover District Council said: “We are disappointed that we have experienced significant damage on the Co-op site, with trespassers gaining access, stripping the substation, and removing materials from the building. These damages will hinder progress and impact potential for investment. It will certainly delay plans for using the space for events and activity, short-term.

"You will see today the hoarding is being installed as part of a two-week programme to secure the site, proactively addressing any vandalism and damage whilst consultation is underway to identify local aspiration for use of the building.”

