Michael Tongue of The Family Tree, Derby Road, Whatstandwell has been granted permission by Amber Valley Borough Council to remove the trees that are damaging structures in the main car park which is opposite the restaurant.

Two of the trees are five metres away from a building that has barn doors. A submission to the council states: “They are causing damage to the structure and roof of the building. Because of their proximity, they pose a threat to the building structure (the roof is of most concern, a substantial amount of tree leaf and detritus builds up each year which if not removed could cause damage and eventual collapse).”