Trees face the chop amid risk to building in car park of Derbyshire restaurant

By Gay Bolton

Published 20th Aug 2024, 13:29 BST
Three trees that are damaging a building and a wall in the car park of a Derbyshire restaurant are facing the axe.

Michael Tongue of The Family Tree, Derby Road, Whatstandwell has been granted permission by Amber Valley Borough Council to remove the trees that are damaging structures in the main car park which is opposite the restaurant.

Two of the trees are five metres away from a building that has barn doors. A submission to the council states: “They are causing damage to the structure and roof of the building. Because of their proximity, they pose a threat to the building structure (the roof is of most concern, a substantial amount of tree leaf and detritus builds up each year which if not removed could cause damage and eventual collapse).”

A third tree is causing a retaining wall to collapse. The trees are two sycamores and a beech.

Three trees are facing the chop in the main car park opposite The Family Tree restaurant on Derby Road, Whatstandwell.

