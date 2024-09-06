Trees cause subsidence damage to neighbour's bungalow in Chesterfield
The three trees – a cypress, purple-leaf plum and Japanese maple – are in the grounds of 39 Vincent Cresent, Brampton.
A survey of the bungalow at Vincent Cresent has found internal and external cracking/separation and distortion to the structure which is consistent with a downward/rotational movement of the building. The cause of the movement has been confirmed as clay shrinkage subsidence exacerbated by the moisture demand of nearby vegetation. An engineer’s report submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council states: “The arborist is of the opinion that with due regard to species profile, size and proximity, the nearby neighbour’s cypress, purple-leaf plum and Japanese maple are the dominant features proximate to the focal area of movement and are the primary cause of the current subsidence damage.”
Estimated costs of repair to the building were £90,000 if the trees remained or £15,000 if the proposed tree works were allowed to proceed, according to IG Environmental Services’ application for planning permission to remove them from Vincent Crescent.
The council approved the application on condition that the work be completed within two years.
