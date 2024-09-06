Trees identified as causing subsidence problems to a neighbouring home in Chesterfield are facing the chop.

A survey of the bungalow at Vincent Cresent has found internal and external cracking/separation and distortion to the structure which is consistent with a downward/rotational movement of the building. The cause of the movement has been confirmed as clay shrinkage subsidence exacerbated by the moisture demand of nearby vegetation. An engineer’s report submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council states: “The arborist is of the opinion that with due regard to species profile, size and proximity, the nearby neighbour’s cypress, purple-leaf plum and Japanese maple are the dominant features proximate to the focal area of movement and are the primary cause of the current subsidence damage.”