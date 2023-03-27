Travelodge reveals 4 Derbyshire towns which could get new hotels –including Chesterfield and in the Peak District

Travelodge, one of the UK’s largest hospitality brands, already operates seven hotels across Derbyshire and would like another four to open their doors in Bakewell, Buxton, Chesterfield and the Alfreton, Ilkeston or South Normanton area.

If given the green light, the expansion programme could bring a multi-million pound investment and create a 100 new jobs in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier today, the company sent letters to Bolsover District Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council, High Peak Borough Council and North East Derbyshire District Council.

Today Travelodge has written to four Local Councils in Derbyshire - proposing a development partnership that would see four new hotels in the county.

Upon completion of the hotel development, local authorities have the choice of either retaining ownership of the hotel and receiving an annual rent into the Council’s revenue budget or selling the hotel with Travelodge as its operator.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge Chief Property and Development Officer said: “In the current climate, Local Authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects. This is why we have written to four Local Authorities across Derbyshire to offer our support as we have a requirement to open a further four Travelodge hotels across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our target locations include Chesterfield, South Normanton and Buxton. This expansion programme could represent a multi-million investment for third party investors and create 100 new jobs. In addition, our research shows that, on average, Travelodge customers will spend at least double their room rate with local businesses during their stay; this can be an annual, multi-million pound boost into each local economy.

“Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and this trend is set to grow, which is why we are looking to expand our UK hotel network with a further 300 hotels. Adding a Travelodge hotel can be a catalyst to attract new businesses to support regeneration, bring vacant buildings back into economic use as well as attracting thousands of new overnight visitors to the area and revitalising High Streets.”