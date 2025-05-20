Traveller camp set up near Chesterfield Royal Hospital
A Traveller camp has been set up on green space near Chesterfield Royal Hospital in Calow.
It has been confirmed that the land belongs to the hospital and security teams are currently liaising with the Travellers to move the encampment to a different location.
A hospital spokesperson said: “We are aware of a Traveller encampment on site. Our site and security teams continue to liaise with them to manage their presence and their exit from site.”
The Traveller encampment has also been reported to Derbyshire police.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We are aware of the presence of a group of people at the location and on-site staff are liaising with them to manage their presence and exit from the site.”