Travel disruption after Derbyshire bridge strike

A Derbyshire road has been shut and train services disrupted due to a bridge strike.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 31st January 2022, 6:50 pm
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 7:04 pm

The incident has closed the A6 at Ambergate – and trains cannot run in both directions between Derby and Matlock.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The driver of a double deck trailer – about the tallest vehicle on UK roads – tried to get it under a low bridge.”

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson added shortly after 6.30pm: “At present Network Rail are on site.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted this picture of the bridge strike at Ambergate.

“They are removing the vehicle from the site so a safety inspection can take place.

“Buses will replace trains until further notice.

“At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next two hours.”

