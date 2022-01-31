Travel disruption after Derbyshire bridge strike
A Derbyshire road has been shut and train services disrupted due to a bridge strike.
The incident has closed the A6 at Ambergate – and trains cannot run in both directions between Derby and Matlock.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The driver of a double deck trailer – about the tallest vehicle on UK roads – tried to get it under a low bridge.”
An East Midlands Railway spokesperson added shortly after 6.30pm: “At present Network Rail are on site.
“They are removing the vehicle from the site so a safety inspection can take place.
“Buses will replace trains until further notice.
“At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next two hours.”