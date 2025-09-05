Operators of a pub in Chesterfield town centre are planning to improve its beer garden.

Admiral Taverns wants to refresh the rear outdoor area of the Sun Inn on West Bars by installing a timber decked area with access ramp, fixed seating, a pergola and festoon lighting as well as creating a fenced-off bin store. The proposal includes the demolition of two outbuildings due to safety risk from fire damage.

Two parking spaces would be lost under the plan.

A heritage statement in support of the application to Chesterfield Borough Council seeking planning permission says: “These improvements are designed to enhance the usability, appearance, and customer enjoyment of the rear beer garden, while maintaining a considerate approach to neighbouring properties and outdoor space management.

"The conservation area encapsulates a large chunk of the town centre. Throughout the area there are numerous hospitality venues that have large outdoor drinking spaces similar to our proposal. These sites have been developed with similar characteristics as we are proposing such as: timber pergolas, fixed seating and festoon lighting. Our aim is to develop the external areas of the site in line with competitors to draw in custom and seek to safeguard the economic future of the operation.”