Train spotters given treat as iconic Flying Scotsman steams through Chesterfield as it celebrates its centenary

The Flying Scotsman has been captured steaming through Chesterfield as it celebrates its centenary.

Photographer Nick Rhodes, of Hasland, captured this great shot of the world-famous steam locomotive passing over Horns Bridge roundabout.

Nick said: “Here is the Flying Scotsman, seen at 8:35pm on Wednesday, passing Chesterfield’s Horns bridge roundabout, photographed in very poor lighting conditions.

"This rare visit to Chesterfield, was not well known, as it was a light engine movement, returning back to its home in York, following a full day rail tour which did not pass through Chesterfield.”

On Wednesday the Flying Scotsman hauled tourists and enthusiasts from Cambridge to Worcester on The Worcester Christmas Express.