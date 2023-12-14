News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Train spotters given treat as iconic Flying Scotsman steams through Chesterfield as it celebrates its centenary

The Flying Scotsman has been captured steaming through Chesterfield as it celebrates its centenary.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:50 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 09:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Photographer Nick Rhodes, of Hasland, captured this great shot of the world-famous steam locomotive passing over Horns Bridge roundabout.

Nick said: “Here is the Flying Scotsman, seen at 8:35pm on Wednesday, passing Chesterfield’s Horns bridge roundabout, photographed in very poor lighting conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This rare visit to Chesterfield, was not well known, as it was a light engine movement, returning back to its home in York, following a full day rail tour which did not pass through Chesterfield.”

Most Popular
Did you spot the Flying Scotsman making a rare visit to Chesterfield last night? Nick Rhodes captured this great shot of the world-famous steam locomotive passing over Horns Bridge roundabout!Did you spot the Flying Scotsman making a rare visit to Chesterfield last night? Nick Rhodes captured this great shot of the world-famous steam locomotive passing over Horns Bridge roundabout!
Did you spot the Flying Scotsman making a rare visit to Chesterfield last night? Nick Rhodes captured this great shot of the world-famous steam locomotive passing over Horns Bridge roundabout!

On Wednesday the Flying Scotsman hauled tourists and enthusiasts from Cambridge to Worcester on The Worcester Christmas Express.

The iconic locomotive, which is celebrating its centenary this year, went from Cambridge to Worcester and back on behalf of the Railway Touring Company on a sold out journey.

Related topics:ChesterfieldFlying ScotsmanCambridge