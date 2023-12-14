Train spotters given treat as iconic Flying Scotsman steams through Chesterfield as it celebrates its centenary
Photographer Nick Rhodes, of Hasland, captured this great shot of the world-famous steam locomotive passing over Horns Bridge roundabout.
Nick said: “Here is the Flying Scotsman, seen at 8:35pm on Wednesday, passing Chesterfield’s Horns bridge roundabout, photographed in very poor lighting conditions.
"This rare visit to Chesterfield, was not well known, as it was a light engine movement, returning back to its home in York, following a full day rail tour which did not pass through Chesterfield.”
On Wednesday the Flying Scotsman hauled tourists and enthusiasts from Cambridge to Worcester on The Worcester Christmas Express.
The iconic locomotive, which is celebrating its centenary this year, went from Cambridge to Worcester and back on behalf of the Railway Touring Company on a sold out journey.