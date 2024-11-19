Train-mad Derbyshire couple has created a stunning railway ‘station’ in their back garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A train-mad Derbyshire couple has created a stunning ‘station’ in their back garden in tribute to their relatives who worked on the railways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Cantrell and Katherine Siggins spent around £4,000 adorning storage units and a seating area with pieces celebrating the ‘golden age’ of train travel in Britain.

Retail worker Richard, 51, whose grandad and great-grandad worked on the railways, started the project after buying a model train for Katherine for her birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to collect dozens of replica and original signs, posters and fixtures that would have been placed in local railway stations up until the 1950s and 60s.

Richard Cantrell and Katherine Siggins spent around £4,000 adorning storage units and a seating area with pieces celebrating the ‘golden age’ of train travel in Britain.

Richard chose the since decommissioned London Midland Railway region’s maroon and cream colour scheme as it was the line his ancestors were employed on.

Richard said: “It’s a tribute to the golden age of railways. It came from the steam engine I bought Katherine and having a look on social media. My grandfather and great-grandfather worked on the Midland railway in Derbyshire. I wanted to celebrate their lives, and also, I’m into railway. So I came up with the idea of making a railway station in the garden.”

Richard bought Katherine the model of the 3F Jinty 16440 steam engine for her birthday in April 2022 to sit outside a grey shed he had purchased for £200. She had ridden on the life-sized locomotive with her parents at the Midland Railway, Butterly, which had led to her love affair with trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housekeeper Katherine, 49, said: “Me and my sister are actually known as the railway children, and we grew up with it. I feel like I’ve got steam in my blood, and it was a very big part of growing up.

Richard, 51, whose grandad and great-grandad worked on the railways, started the project after buying a model train for Katherine for her birthday.

“I used to ride on the footplate with my dad. Now you have to be 16 because of things that happened... and a valve exploded and I got oil in my hair. I thought it was great. I wasn’t bothered. I was part of my favourite engine, in a way.”

Richard then kept adding to the arrangement, which sits in the back garden of their two-bed semi-detached property in Leabrooks, near Somercotes.

And the 10ft by 5ft seating area is now adorned with dozens signs from past and present stations in the beautiful Peak District. There are also original notices and a fire bucket - which Richard sourced online - that were once used on station platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A model of a blue Midland Pullman train also sits next to their shed, which is loved by their border beagle dog, Jess. While hanging from the canopy of the impressive pergola is a replica of a clock that is present at the heritage Great Central Railway in Loughborough.

Richard said: “They have exactly the same clock, but much bigger. I looked into clocks at stations, and that design was from the 50s and 60s.”

On the side of the arrangement, the couple - who have five kids between them - have a bin shed where they have placed a 'miniature ticket office'.

Katherine said their wider family now enjoyed paying visits to their home so they could look at the amazing display. She added: “They love it, they want to do what we’re doing next.”