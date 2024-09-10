Tragedy as woman's body is found at derelict building in Derbyshire village

By Claire Lewis
Published 10th Sep 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 14:25 BST

The body of a woman was tragically found at the rear of a derelict property in Killamarsh, police have confirmed.

Derbyshire Police said the body of the woman, aged in her 50s, was discovered on Sheffield Road just before 6pm on Wednesday, September 4.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing after the body of a woman was found in Killamarsh.

“We received a report just before 6pm on Wednesday 4 September that a body had been found at the rear of a derelict property in Sheffield Road.

A woman's body was found in a derelict property in Killamarsh

“Officers attended and the body of a woman in her 50s was found. Her family has been made aware.

“Investigations into the incident are ongoing however at this stage there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

