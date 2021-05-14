Traffic congestion outside Chesterfield school posing risk to children as drivers mount pavement

The issues are happening around school start and finish times at the junction at the top of Storforth Lane, where it joins the Green, in Hasland.

Officers working in the south of Chesterfield say they are aware of roadworks in Hasland at the moment, and that these are not helping with the congestion situation at school drop off times.

The junction is close to the North East Derbyshire Support Centre and motorists are being urged to take ‘extra care’ when driving in the area, with other schools such as Hasland Junior School and Outwood Academy Hasland Hall also located nearby.

Hasland Road works.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We are requesting though that extra care is taken on this junction. It has been reported that vehicles are mounting pavements to get around other vehicles. As I'm sure you can appreciate, this is dangerous for everybody, drivers and pedestrians.

"School Crossing Patrols are doing their best to get children across the road safely, this is not made easier when they have to jump back out of the way, to protect themselves and children from being hit by a vehicle that is driving up the pavement to get where they are wanting to go.

"We appreciate that your journey may be taking a little longer at the moment, although I am sure you would rather add a couple of minutes onto your journey that hit a pedestrian, risking yours and their lives.

