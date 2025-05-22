Traffic chaos as Travellers leave encampment set up near Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Travellers have now left a greenfield site near Chesterfield Royal Hospital in Calow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists reported disruption in Calow as the traffic in the area was ‘very busy’ as the travellers took to the road at around 4pm today (Thursday, May 22).

Security staff were seen manging the traffic on the road as the vehicles were leaving the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The camp was set up on the green space last weekend and the Chesterfield Royal Hospital security teams have been liaising with the Travellers to manage their presence and exit from the site.

Travellers have now left the site near Chesterfield Royal Hospital in Calow.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were made aware that a number of cars and caravans had arrived at the Chesterfield Hospital site on 16 May.

“Officers attended the scene and spoke with the group – and the matter was left in the hands of the landowner at their request.

“Once incident of theft of a bike was reported regarding those at the location – the bike was returned to its owner – and enquiries are ongoing although there is no evidence that those at the site were involved in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The matter was left in the hands of the landowner and no further police action was taken in relation to moving the group. Local officers did attend the site on a number of occasions and also spoke with local people.”