News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Eat In The Park was in Chesterfield this weekend and is heading to Buxton on the 19 & 20 August 2023.Eat In The Park was in Chesterfield this weekend and is heading to Buxton on the 19 & 20 August 2023.
Eat In The Park was in Chesterfield this weekend and is heading to Buxton on the 19 & 20 August 2023.

Top tribute bands, local musicians and good food - 40 pictures from Eat In The Park in Chesterfield

The two-day live music event in Queen’s Park over the weekend included two stages full of entertainment for all the family, plus vendors selling food from around the globe.
By James Salt
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:40 BST

The event showcased top tribute bands and local musicians, as well as great food.

This event is the brainchild of Jake Burnham and George Darbyshire who have a proven track record in organising festivals. Lifelong friends Jake, 34, and George, 33, have run Eat In The Park in Buxton for the past two years, drawing 3,800 people each day in 2021 and 5,000 every day of the 2022 event.

Eat In The Park heads back to Buxton on August 19 and 20.

More information can be found at https://www.eatinthepark.uk/

The crowd arrived early for the Frozen and Friends show.

1. Eat In The Park

The crowd arrived early for the Frozen and Friends show. Photo: James Salt

Photo Sales
The show put on by Frozen and Friends was a huge success with the kids and parents alike!

2. Frozen and Friends

The show put on by Frozen and Friends was a huge success with the kids and parents alike! Photo: James Salt

Photo Sales
Kids rushed to meet their favourite Disney characters.

3. Frozen and Friends

Kids rushed to meet their favourite Disney characters. Photo: James Salt

Photo Sales
The two characters from the Disney movie Frozen were extremely popular with the kids and got involved with the crowd.

4. Anna and Kristoff

The two characters from the Disney movie Frozen were extremely popular with the kids and got involved with the crowd. Photo: James Salt

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:ChesterfieldQueen's ParkBuxton