Top tribute bands, local musicians and good food - 40 pictures from Eat In The Park in Chesterfield
The two-day live music event in Queen’s Park over the weekend included two stages full of entertainment for all the family, plus vendors selling food from around the globe.
By James Salt
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:40 BST
The event showcased top tribute bands and local musicians, as well as great food.
This event is the brainchild of Jake Burnham and George Darbyshire who have a proven track record in organising festivals. Lifelong friends Jake, 34, and George, 33, have run Eat In The Park in Buxton for the past two years, drawing 3,800 people each day in 2021 and 5,000 every day of the 2022 event.
Eat In The Park heads back to Buxton on August 19 and 20.
More information can be found at https://www.eatinthepark.uk/
