3 . Matlock Bath

Board a cable car for the steep ascent to the Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath where a Victorian Weekend will be held from May 4 to 8. Visitors can meet Victorian owner Benjamin Bryan (played by living history actor David Oxley) and join his historical tours, sip tea with Mrs Brassington (played by Sheila Croft Young) and delve into the depths of the Great Rutland Cavern which was a working lead mine before it was transformed into a tourist attraction in the 1840s. Guests can engage in VIctorian games around the Prospect Tower and stroll through a period costume exhibition. Photo: Heights of Abraham/David Thornton