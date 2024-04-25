Festivals aplenty offer children’s activities, live arts and lots of food. Learn what it takes to be a superhero from the experts, take a trip on a steam-driven train, play Victorian games, look at classic cars or discover what life was like in the Second World War.
We’re rounded up 10 events that will appeal to young and old alike.
1. Matlock
Learn how to be a superhero from The Neighbourhood Spider, The Bat Girl and Girl of Steel who will perform five training sessions at Matlock Farm Park on Monday, May 6, with the first starting at 10.30am and the last at 3.45pm. There will be opportunities for selfies and chats with your favourite superhero. Sheep racing, small animal petting, meerkat talks and more will also be on offer. Photo: Matlock Farm Park
2. Ripley
Travel back in time in a steam-hauled vintage carriage at Midland Railway - Butterley, near Ripley, from May 4-6. Volunteers wearing period costume will be on board to answer questions and for children there's a vintage I-Spy quiz. Visitors dressed in Victorian costume will be eligible for half-price train rides. Photo: Alan Weaver
3. Matlock Bath
Board a cable car for the steep ascent to the Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath where a Victorian Weekend will be held from May 4 to 8. Visitors can meet Victorian owner Benjamin Bryan (played by living history actor David Oxley) and join his historical tours, sip tea with Mrs Brassington (played by Sheila Croft Young) and delve into the depths of the Great Rutland Cavern which was a working lead mine before it was transformed into a tourist attraction in the 1840s. Guests can engage in VIctorian games around the Prospect Tower and stroll through a period costume exhibition. Photo: Heights of Abraham/David Thornton
4. Staveley
Staveley Hall will host a 1940s and Wartime weekend on May 5 and 6 featuring vehicles, arms equipment, living history actors, stalls, singing and dancing. The free event runs from 10.30am until 4.30pm on both days (generic photo). Photo: Stock Adobe/DyrElena