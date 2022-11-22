Toilets closed in Chesterfield park AGAIN following another attack by vandals

Following multiple incidents of vandalism, toilets in public green spaces in Chesterfield have been closing at an earlier time of 3pm, since Friday, November 11.

However this did not stop vandals striking again, as Eastwood Park toilets in Hasland which have been targeted last weekend.

Facilities will remain temporarily closed for repairs. Chesterfield Borough Council apologised on Twitter for any inconvenience caused.

Eastwood Park toilets have been targeted for the third time this year.

The incident of vandalism in Eastwood Park is one of many similar attacks across parks in Chesterfield.

Just three weeks ago vandals damaged the door of the disabled toilet and pulled the alarm cord in toilets in the same park resulting in a mistaken call to emergency services because park staff believed someone was in need of help.

Vandals also defaced the toilet block in Holmebrook Valley Country Park, before flooding the building by leaving the sink taps turned on.

Holmebrook Valley Park was also targeted twice this year. On the second occasion the park was left covered in glass and litter. The fire alarm in the main pavilion building was set off along with a fire extinguisher being discharged. As a consequence facilities were closed and police issued a dispersal order covering the whole park for 48 hours.

