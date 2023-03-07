Schools across the country have been criticised by parents and students after many decided to lock their toilets during the lessons.

Over 50 students at Parkside Community School in Chesterfield have been suspended after protesting against the new strict policy, while students at David Nieper Academy at Alfreton have resigned from protesting after teachers threatened them with detention.

Pupils in Alfreton’s David Niepier Academy said they have been stopped from holding a protest about the new toilet rules as teachers threatened them with detention.

Chrissa Wadlow, a mother of four and the founder of Sunshine Support has criticised the new toilet policy calling it prison-like.

Sunshine Support is a Derby-based national organisation that supports children with special educational needs and disabilities as well as their families.

Chrissa Wadlow said: “We have teachers protesting because their needs aren’t being met, and now we’re saying that young people are being inappropriate because their needs aren’t being met. It’s double standards.

“It’s archaic practice and inhumane. It also shows the schools that are not inclusive. Toilets are a human need and if you can’t access a vital part of the provision, then that goes against promoting inclusivity.

Students from the Parkside Community school protested against the new stricter toilet rules last week. Over 50 of them have been suspended from school for five day.

“This kind of practice is also direct discrimination and excluding girls when they have their periods, people with Crohns Disease, IBS or inflammatory bowel disease, and neurodivergent children – those with ADHD and autism – for example. It’s creating another barrier between children and their education.

"Schools are very quick to put the blame on children and parents and this barrier is unacceptable. It’s very ‘prison-like’. Learning happens when children are content, and their needs are being met.”

Earlier this week parents from across Derbyshire have criticised schools on Facebook.

Sarah Rutherford said: “For teenage girls, many of who often have irregular periods, this is horrible. The risk of UTIs and effect the kids on mental health too. Nevermind the loss of concentration in lessons because they are uncomfortable because they need to go.”