Big-hearted customers at a Derbyshire pub have made Easter a little brighter for families in need by donating chocolate eggs and toiletries.

Simon Jones, pub operator at The Blue Bell on High Street, Little Eaton, organised an appeal which resulted in donations of 171 Easter eggs and £400. The money was spent on three trollies of toiletries and hygiene products which, together with the chocolate eggs, have been handed over to Long Eaton & Sawley Food Bank.

A large proportion of the donations were raised through the pub’s Sunday Club, where customers enjoy traditional pub games such as Sticky 13s, playing cards, bingo and raffles.

Simon said: “To see the community come together to support such an important cause is a heartwarming and prime example of what makes the Long Eaton community so brilliant. The guests at the Blue Bell are always keen to support the local community and get behind any ideas we have and our donation appeals this year have been no different.

Customers and staff at The Blue Bell in Long Eaton donated 171 Easter eggs and three trollies of toiletries to Long Eaton & Sawley Food Bank.

“My aim is simple - to help out families and people who may be struggling in the current financial climate by supporting a local food bank which does such an important job in providing locals with a vital lifeline.”

Long Eaton & Sawley Food Bank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in a crisis. It is part of a nationwide network of food banks, supported by The Trussell Trust, who work tirelessly to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.