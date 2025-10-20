A pub operator who lost her brother two years ago has praised a community for supporting football matches in aid of a men’s mental health charity.

Rebekah Banks, who runs the Blue Bell Inn, Alfreton, has been relentless in raising money for charities since her brother, Richard, took his own life.

Andy’s Man Club is the latest beneficiary after Rebekah enlisted her team at the pub as well as family and friends to organise two football matches. Hundreds of supporters flocked to the games which raised £1,460 for the suicide prevention charity.

Rebekah said: “To see the community come together to support such an important cause in memory of my late brother is a prime example of what makes our Alfreton community so brilliant.

Rebekah Banks with footballers at the Blue Bell Inn, Alfreton (photo: Defined Moments Photography)

“My brother suffered in silence, and charities like Andy’s Man Club help prevent similar tragedies, and offer those suffering such vital support. This is why we chose to fundraise for them and will continue to support mental health charities in the future with more fundraising events planned.

“Bringing the community together for the two matches is the reason I love my job, the sense of community we felt in the weeks running up to the event and on the day is unbelievable. We can’t thank everyone who put their hand in their pocket to support such an important cause enough.”

The matches pitched the Blue Bell Inn’s football team versus Alfreton’s Veterans at the Sleetmoor Football Ground with the final score being 8-2. The second match saw the Blue Bell Inn versus MJ Allen at the David Nieper School Ground with MJ Allen edging the game 4-3 in two good-natured games.