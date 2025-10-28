'To mix in restaurants, pubs and takeaways with a place of worship is a recipe for disaster' Concerns raised over plan for former Derbyshire antiques centre

Churchgoers will breathe new life into an old antiques centre when the building becomes a place of worship.

Council planners have approved a change of use proposal for the vacant premises on Castle Street, Bolsover. Ayodeji Ogunbuyide submitted the application on behalf of the RCCG (Redeemed Christian Church of God) Kingdom Ambassadors Bolsover.

An officer’s report to Bolsover District Council said that the building is expected to be used predominantly on a Sunday for a service of approximately 70 people, during weekdays this is expected to be significantly less at around 20-30 people. The proposed opening times are: Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 9.30pm, Saturday, 9am to 10pm and Sunday, 10am to 6pm.

Concern had been raised by one objector that no additional parking was proposed, stating that the plans showed space for 15 vehicles but more than 100 people, plus staff could be accommodated in the building. The Local Highway Authority considered that it was likely that overspill parking may occur when services are held at the premises. There were multiple publicly available car parks within the setting along with off-street parking spaces and several bus stops. The highway authority noted a series of extensive waiting restrictions on Castle Street and other roads within the vicinity which control on-street parking.

David Crofts of Oxcroft Lane, Stanfree wrote to the council stating: “I have in my mind that it was the intention of Bolsover Town Council to make use of the historic character of the area to attract tourism, and consequently, jobs to the area. If that is the case, I would suggest that change of use to a place of worship would not help that objective. The building does not look like a place of worship, and it is very improbable that such a use would attract people to the town centre in sufficient numbers to help the other businesses. I think the people who are responsible for Bolsover town centre need to have a more robust plan for such an important conservation area that considers the advantages to the conservation area and not just the narrow individual objective of the building in question.”

In response, the council officer said in the report: “The change of use proposed involves the re-use of a vacant building which holds a prominent position within the street scene but proposes no external alterations and so does not impact the appearance of the building within its setting. As a community facility, is appropriate for this town centre location as this use will attract visitors and footfall to the town centre, which will maintain or enhance the vitality and viability of that centre. The proposal is considered to constitute an appropriate use of historic buildings within an established town centre location.”

Parvir Channa was among the handful of objectors to the application, writing: “It’s neither the environment to have a place of worship nor will it fit in with the demographic and aesthetic of the street market place. To mix in restaurants, pubs and takeaways with a place of worship is a recipe for disaster. I don’t oppose the idea in general but I do object to where it’s going.”

The building was home to Bolsover Antiques Centre which closed seven months ago. Originally a pub, its half-timbered frame and red tiled roof is a good surviving example of the Olde English style of pubs that were built by late 19th century breweries across the country.

