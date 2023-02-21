Rapper Tinchy Stryder will be performing at Chesterfield Pride on July 23.

Tinchy, whose singles Number 1 and Never Leave You hit the top of the charts in the noughties, will be performing at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittngton Moor, on July 23. He will join Nineties boyband a1, who headline the event, Stooshe, Alex Party and Lolly on the main stage.

Lawrence Chaney, the season two winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race will headline the cabaret stage where there will be performances from tribute artists, drag queens and the best of unsigned local artists including Sammy Murdock, Poppy-Mai and Alfie Darlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence Chaney, season two winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, will headline the Kranlee Cabaret Stage at Chesterfield Pride.

Dan Walker, organiser of Chesterfield Pride, said: “I am so excited for this summer’s event. This is our biggest ever line-up of artists. We have some amazing talent performing from artists who have sold millions worldwide to amazing local performers. There is so much going on throughout the day. We have amazing food vendors, our brand new KidsZone, market area and lots more. We are proud to be a community event open to everyone.”

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about the line-up. Tanya Moger posted: “This Pride is going to be epic!” Emma Abrams-Pashley commented: “Got a brilliant line up this year. Sounds ace!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets start at £5 (+booking fee) with free entry for under 16s who must be accompanied by an adult. A limited amount of Van Dyk VIP passes remain. Tickets available through Skiddle or by visiting chesterfieldpride.co.uk

Stooshe return to Chesterfield Pride following their performance in 2022.