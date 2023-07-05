News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
St Bartholomew's Church, Clay CrossSt Bartholomew's Church, Clay Cross
St Bartholomew's Church, Clay Cross

Timeline photos show repairs to Derbyshire church cemetery wall after partial collapse

Work has now been completed on the cemetery wall of St Bartholomew’s Church in Clay Cross, after a partial collapse over the spring bank holiday weekend.
By bailey greenfield
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST

Work on the damaged wall began on June 5, after the collapse was brought to the attention of the North East Derbyshire District council. The council announced that not only would the collapsed portion be repaired, but that there would be a complete rebuild of the entire section of wall. The job was undertaken by Gary Fletcher Surfacing Dronfield, who completed the work in around 14 days.

Rodney Leighton, the PCC warden of St Bartholomew’s and North Wingfield Parish says: “The Church is very impressed with the workmanship.”

St Bartholomew’s Church have provided a number of photographs documenting the work put into restoring the wall to it’s former glory. Here is a timeline of this process, shown through photos.

The rebuild of the collapsed wall began on the 5th June. The first step was the dismantling of the entire wall's brickwork, including the collapsed section.

1. Work begins

The rebuild of the collapsed wall began on the 5th June. The first step was the dismantling of the entire wall's brickwork, including the collapsed section. Photo: 3rd party

Photo Sales
Damaged brickwork and other debris were put to one side and later cleared away.

2. Debris

Damaged brickwork and other debris were put to one side and later cleared away. Photo: 3rd party

Photo Sales
Intact brickwork and masonry was also put to one side, ready to be recycled and used to rebuild the wall.

3. Brickwork ready to be re-mortared

Intact brickwork and masonry was also put to one side, ready to be recycled and used to rebuild the wall. Photo: 3rd party

Photo Sales
The first layers of brickwork are re-laid. A special lime-based mortar is used to hold the bricks and masonry together - as is the norm in church buildings.

4. The rebuild begins

The first layers of brickwork are re-laid. A special lime-based mortar is used to hold the bricks and masonry together - as is the norm in church buildings. Photo: 3rd party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:WorkDerbyshireClay CrossPCC