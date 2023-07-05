Timeline photos show repairs to Derbyshire church cemetery wall after partial collapse
Work on the damaged wall began on June 5, after the collapse was brought to the attention of the North East Derbyshire District council. The council announced that not only would the collapsed portion be repaired, but that there would be a complete rebuild of the entire section of wall. The job was undertaken by Gary Fletcher Surfacing Dronfield, who completed the work in around 14 days.
Rodney Leighton, the PCC warden of St Bartholomew’s and North Wingfield Parish says: “The Church is very impressed with the workmanship.”
St Bartholomew’s Church have provided a number of photographs documenting the work put into restoring the wall to it’s former glory. Here is a timeline of this process, shown through photos.