Chesterfield was catapulted back to the 1920s as the ‘Peaky Blinders’ descended for the town’s annual Motorfest event.

‘Blindin’’ entertainment company the Cheaky Blinders landed in town with fans of the crime drama series to head up the parade and celebrate the release of Season 5.

The Cheaky Blinders take over Chesterfield Town Hall.

The group met Chesterfield mayor Gordon Simmons and were later crowned Best Entertainment Event of the Motorshow.

Find them on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/cheakyblinderband.

The gang meet Chesterfield mayor Gordon Simmons.

Tommy and Alfie plan their next move outside Crawshaws.