Timber footbridge could be built over river next to towering Derbyshire landmark

A timber footbridge could be built over a river next to a towering Derbyshire landmark.

Plans from the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct could see a 14.6-metre long timber bridge built over the River Erewash in the shadow of the “iron giant”.

The group of volunteers who have led the reopening of the viaduct itself as a walkway and cycleway are now looking to further improve access to the site – and across the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire border.

This timber bridge would “allow visitors to appreciate birds, animals, plant life and the latticework of the viaduct”.

Bennerley Viaduct Bridge. Image from Harriott-Eyles.

The “lenticular” design of the timber bridge is inspired by railway bridges such as the Royal Albert Bridge between Plymouth and Saltash, which was the work of Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

If approved by Erewash Borough Council, the bridge would sit almost underneath the viaduct itself, just to the south, where the river is seven metres wide.

A report submitted with the plans details: “The footbridge is respectful of the existing historic Bennerly Viaduct and environmental context.

“The footbridge is a lightweight timber structure and will not have an adverse affect on the local area.

“The footbridge will have a significant positive impact on the community, improving access to the walking and cycling routes over and under the Viaduct.”

Bennerley Viaduct is one of just two wrought iron railway viaducts in England and was built in 1877.

It has been referred to as “Ilkeston’s Eiffel Tower”, stretching between Cotmanhay and Broxtowe.

The Grade II*-listed viaduct was the only UK location on the 2020 World Monuments Watch, joining the likes of Notre Dame and Easter Island.

It was reopened in 2022 after 50 years of closure and dereliction – including a spiked plan to demolish the structure in 1980.