TikTok chef dadthedish announces Munch Box takeaway outlets at two Derbyshire pubs

A social media chef has announced two Derbyshire pubs as new outlets for his growing takeway business.

The Hop Flower at Inkersall.

Simon Hannigan, known as dadthedish who racks up 13 million views a month, is expanding his Munch Box enterprise to The Hop Flower at Inkersall and the Marquis of Ormonde in Codnor.

He posted on Facebook: “You’ll be able to order for delivery AND be able to soak in the atmosphere in each location, watch your favourite sports teams, have a few pints and enjoy the amazing events we start putting on. All locations are being owned by ourselves (aren’t franchises) and operating in direct partnership with the respected, forward thinking privately owned pub group KLM Pubco.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire based company KLM Pubco took over the Marquis of Ormonde in the summer of 2023 and The Hop Flower in 2020.

The Marquis of Ormonde at Codnor, near Ripley.

The new Munch Box ventures are expected to launch within the next three months. Meanwhile, the founder has appealed for receptionists, chefs and drivers that are looking for jobs to get in touch with him on social media. He said: “We’re creating amazing careers for people and they are truly what makes Munch Box an experience.”

The Lancashire based businessman’s rise to prominence is an inspirational story. At the age of 19 Simon was homeless and living in a £250 secondhand car. But he clawed his way out of his dire straits by selling cars then branched out into recruitment. During lockdown he launched himself as dadthedish on social media and posted footage of himself making meals that were particularly aimed at single fathers.