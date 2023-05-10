Officers from Bakewell, Hathersage, and White Peak Villages Police SNT issued tickets on B6521 Grindleford over the bank holiday.A number of drivers decided to ignore double white lines on the road and park their cars against the Highway Code rules.

The driver of the dark blue Audi went a step further and not only ignored the lines, but also parked his vehicle on a blind bend, and facing the wrong way.

Bakewell SNT shared pictures of the cars parked and issued a reminder to the drivers on their Facebook page.

In the post a spokesperson from Bakewell SNT said: “It may seem reasonable to park on a road with double white lines in the middle, especially if the line on your side, or the side that you intend to park is broken.“However, the Highway Code (rule 240) states that you must not park on a road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on your side of the road.”

Residents commented on the post, slamming the parkers and driver who often speed through their village.

Paul Ballington said: “I live near here. The Peak Park is where people live and work too. Parking, dangerous driving, and crazy speeding by cars and motorcycles is a very large issue. The picture shows a car parked facing the wrong way, and on a blind bend, pretty much directly opposite a side road. So tickets are well earned.”

Andrea Morris said: “Have you ever tried driving through past the Maynard on weekends? It's like a one way tunnel. I totally agree on parking wardens, serves them right.”