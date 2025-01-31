This garage is out of character with the 18th century stone built Heywood House and is redundant under the property's use as a children's nursery.

A thriving nursery is planning to build a new classroom which would provide employment opportunities for up to 10 people.

Heywood House Children’s Nursery on 15 High Street, Brimington has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for permission to demolish a wooden garage and erect a stone built classroom in its place.

Since its opening in 2024, the nursery has grown and now needs to expand to meet the demand of the community. A design and access statement to the council says: “The Government has committed to increasing the availability of quality childcare nationwide in a well-publicised phased funding programme. The proposed construction will help contribute to that goal in the local community and surrounding Chesterfield area. Derbyshire Council has also confirmed there is a“significant undersupply” of funded childcare places for under 2-year-olds, within a one-mile radius. Families with children will expect the local authority to exercise their duty to meet sufficient childcare needs.

“This development will significantly benefit the public and community by providing an enhanced learning environment for children.”

A proportion of the income generated from the project will go towards maintenance of the fabric of the main building.

Heywood House was built in the 18th century as a farmhouse and has subsequently accommodated a Post Office, private residence, school, music and childcare. In 2024 the main house was renovated by the current owners. The existing garage, which replaced an original farm building, is constructed from red brick, is out of character with the stone-built house and not used as part of the nursery.