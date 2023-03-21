News you can trust since 1855
The Covid pandemic has caused heartache to the families of its victims, forced loved ones apart and had a devastating impact on retail and hospitality businesses.

Three years on from Chesterfield's first lockdown - 12 photos show deserted high streets, rainbow pictures and how we pulled together

It's been three years since the government took the unprecedented step of shutting down the country to control the spread of Covid-19.Panic buying, social distancing and long months indoors – it all began this week three years ago with the first lockdown.

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:31 GMT

The Covid pandemic has caused heartache to the families of its victims, forced loved ones apart and had a devastating impact on retail and hospitality businesses. But it has also made us appreciate our frontline health and care workers more than ever

From home schooling to mask-wearing, social distancing to travel restrictions, it was an unprecedented time in our history.

It also made us appreciate our frontline health and care workers more than ever as we turned out in droves on Thursday nights to stand on our doorsteps and clap those who were putting their lives at risk to save others.

Children put up their rainbow pictures in windows as a symbol of hope.

The impact was immediate, as these photos of Chesterfield town centre’s deserted streets and roads remind us all.

Take a look at these photos from 2020 and see if they stir up memories of those strange times.

Mum and daughter Lauren Ligatt and Grace Cooper showed appreciation to the NHS with this eye-catching window display

1. Heartfelt thanks

Mum and daughter Lauren Ligatt and Grace Cooper showed appreciation to the NHS with this eye-catching window display

Social distancing-police patrol the streets in Chesterfield in March 2020.

2. Police patrol

Social distancing-police patrol the streets in Chesterfield in March 2020.

This lovely photo of Bella aged 4 with her rainbow painting was sent in by Sarah Jayne Cave, in March 2020

3. Rainbow picture

This lovely photo of Bella aged 4 with her rainbow painting was sent in by Sarah Jayne Cave, in March 2020

Becky Jackson sent the DT this photo of a rainbow made of hands with the children of front line workers.

4. Lockdown artwork

Becky Jackson sent the DT this photo of a rainbow made of hands with the children of front line workers.

Chesterfield