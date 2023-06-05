Yasmin Brien, Vienna Harkness and Phoebe Bell, students at Directions Theatre Arts, will be competing in the Miss Dance of Great Britain final.

Yasmin Brien, Vienna Harkness and Phoebe Bell, who train at Directions Theatre Arts (DTA), will be among more than 70 of the country’s best competing to be crowned Miss Dance of Great Britain.

The final of the competition, organised by the International Dance Teachers Association, will be held this weekend at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens which boasts one of the biggest stages in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vienna and Yasmin have been students of DTA for 14 years and Phoebe started lessons there six years ago. All three are aiming to impress the judges at Sunday’s final with their modern dance skills.

Phoebe Bell, Vienna Harkness and Yasmin Brien, clockwise from left, will be displaying their skills in the final of Miss Dance of Great Britain on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Yasmin, 17, who lives in Wingerworth, said: “Having the opportunity to get to the Miss Dance finals in Blackpool has been a dream of mine for a long time.” She has just won the world performer heat in Rotherham for the Leger & Montomery Festival and will compete in the festival’s final at the Winter Gardens in November.

A pupil at Lady Manners School in Bakewell, Yasmin added: "DTA has also supported me with my future plans with regard for auditions for a career in the industry which has allowed me to have a very successful outcome of getting offers from many quality colleges and I have chosen Bird College in London for my three-year musical theatre degree. A very big thank you to all the quality teachers at Directions Theatre Arts.”

Vienna, 17, who lives in Whittington and is in the sixth form at Henry Fanshaw School in Dronfield, said: “I am so excited to be in the finals of Miss Dance of Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Directions Theatre Arts has provided me with so many incredible opportunities and I wouldn’t be the dancer I am today without the superb teachers’ guidance and support. DTA is like a second home to me and I’ve made some amazing friendships that will last a lifetime.”