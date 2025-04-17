Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three pubs in Derbyshire are celebrating after being nominated for a top award.

The Prince of Wales at Baslow, The George in Castleton and The Pack Horse in Hayfield are on the shortlist for a prestigious County Winner title at the National Pub & Bar Awards. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on June 24.

Nick Beagrie, owner of the Beagrie Group, said: “We are extremely excited to learn that we have been shortlisted for these prestigious awards in our county. We are incredibly proud of everyone at The Prince of Wales; this achievement is a testament to their hard work, resilience, and dedication. This recognition serves as a significant morale boost for everyone in our establishment.

"Despite the challenging financial landscape we face, we continue to deliver high-quality service and an excellent food and drink offering for our wonderful customers. We are incredibly fortunate to have a passionate and talented team at The Prince of Wales who consistently go above and beyond to provide exemplary service to the visitors who come from near and far to enjoy our beautiful pub in the heart of the Peak District.”

Village pubs in Derbyshire are celebrating being shortlisted in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2025 (generic photo: Adobe Stock)

John and Vicky Judson, owners of The George, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2025! It’s a fantastic recognition of our team’s hard work, passion, and commitment to creating a welcoming space for our community. Thank you to everyone who supports The George – we couldn’t do it without you!”

A total of 256 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are in the running for a County Winner award.

Regional winners, the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award and the overall winner of National Pub & Bar of the Year will be unveiled on the night.

“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event. “We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment.