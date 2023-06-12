Three members of staff sent to hospital following gas leak at Chesterfield primary school

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 6, at Highfield Hall Primary School in Newbold, Chesterfield, when kitchen staff alerted school authorities of issues with the boiler.

A source, who wishes to stay anonymous, told Derbyshire Times that engineers called by the school found a gas boiler in their kitchen had been leaking carbon monoxide for two months.

The gas was turned off and kitchen staff ordered to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for tests where the doctor confirmed they were exposed to carbon monoxide.

Dr. Mike Bywaters, headteacher at Highfield Hall Primary School, said: “We were made aware by kitchen staff on June 6 that the boiler in the kitchen was not working. We immediately contacted a heating engineer who attended school on the same day. He assessed the boiler and recommended that it be replaced, and turned off the gas at that point as a precaution.

"At no point were any children at risk and the situation was resolved as quickly as possible.

“Three members of the catering staff, employed by the county council, attended A&E to be checked. Due to the boiler being turned off, the children have had cold meals prepared and we are liaising with the county council catering service to try to arrange hot meals to be prepared off site and brought in.

