Three generations of a Derbyshire family are preparing to take a ‘leap of love’ from a plane at 15,000ft in tribute to close relatives who died in Ashgate Hospice’s care.

Darley Dale daredevils Sandra Vardy, 79, her daughter Adele Taylor, 55 and grandchildren Hannah, 27, and Scott, 24, will brave the charity skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire on Saturday, September 6.

Together, they will be fundraising in memory of Peter Vardy – Sandra’s husband, Adele’s father, and the children’s grandfather, and Richard Taylor – Adele’s husband and the children’s father.

Peter was 78 when he died on Ashgate’s Inpatient Unit in Old Brampton, Chesterfield, on February 16 this year. He had been diagnosed with cancer and heart failure 18 months before.

Sandra and Adele, back right, with Hannah and Scott, at front of photo on a family holiday in Skiathos.

Richard, who was 53, received care at home before spending the last 11 days of his life at the Inpatient Unit. He died from bowel cancer on December 13, 2021.

Sandra said her family were “so grateful” for the “compassionate and loving” care that she and her family had received. “I was able to stay by Peter’s side every night, and later in the beautiful family room just down the corridor,” she said.

“The staff didn’t just care for Peter – they cared for all of us. It was like being part of a big, loving family. Nothing was too much trouble.”

Sandra, who turns 80 next July, said taking on a skydive has long been on her bucket list – and she promised herself to do it before her milestone

Sandra Vardy will jump out of a plane on the day after what would have been the 57th anniversary of her marriage to Peter.

birthday.

“When Peter was at Ashgate, I got chatting to one of the nurses and told her I wanted to do it to raise funds for the hospice,” she said. “Peter and I talked about it and although he thought I was mad, he said: ‘Go for it, my love.’”

On the day before what would have been Peter and Sandra’s 57th wedding anniversary, Sandra will take the plunge with her daughter and grandchildren by her side.

Dubbing their challenge “Three Generations: One Leap of Love”, the family is hoping to raise £3,000 towards the hospice’s vital care for patients and the people important to them.

Peter Vardy and Richard Taylor were much-loved dads.

Adele said that jumping out of a plane is her “worst nightmare” but she couldn’t let her mum do the challenge alone. “When I told my children, Hannah and Scott, they said they wanted to do it with us in memory of their dad and grandad,” Adele said.

“I hate being in the air, even flying. But I want to give something back to Ashgate, and I hope people will donate as they know how scared I will be. Hopefully we’ll raise lots of money!”

Adele said the care her husband received from Ashgate was “outstanding” and enabled the family to make lasting memories together.

“We were able to be his wife, daughter and son again – not his carer – even though the nurses let me still care for Rich,” she said. “They said they were here to help me too. They could see that Rich was happier when I was there when he was being washed, and they wanted that to continue.

“They said I had done everything at home and didn’t want to make me feel I couldn’t be involved with his care at the hospice. They were true angels – I felt like someone had wrapped their arms around us all.”

Adele, who now works for the hospice as a community fundraiser, said her close friend Sarah Winder also received end of life care at the hospice’s Inpatient Unit in the final 24 hours of her life.

Ashgate must raise £11 million each year to keep its services running – with less than a third of funding coming from NHS budgets.

To support the family fundraiser and make a donation to Ashgate Hospice head over to www.justgiving.com/page/teamvardytaylor