The Bull’s Head at Holymoorside, The George at Castleton and The Pack Horse at Hayfield have been named among the nation’s top pubs and are vying to be voted the best in their categories.

Shortlisted in the best pub for food class, The Bull’s Head will be aiming to add another trophy to its cabinet this year. The Bull’s Head was honoured with the Estrella Damm Gastropub “One to Watch” 2024 Award at the beginning of year just a few months after winning three AA Rosettes.

Chef-patron Mark Aisthorpe worked at several Michelin starred restaurants for names such as Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing before taking on The Bull’s Head eight years ago. In 2022 he competed on television’s Great British Menu.

The food offering at The Bull’s Head includes a tasting menu, a la carte and bar menu.

The George at Castleton is a finalist in the Best Sustainable Pub category, posting on their social media page: “Well done to our amazing team!” The pub grows its own produce, uses solar power and keeps bees. The team reuse and recycle materials and food and make products from ingredients that are grown, swappedor foraged.

Earlier this year The George’s owners John and Vicky Judson attended a ceremony in the House of Commons to accept an award for being the best Community Sustainability Hero pub in the national PubAid awards.

The Pack Horse at Hayfield is in the running for Stonegate Group Pub Partners Pub of the Year. Named 19th best gastropub in the UK in Estrella Damm’s Top 50 Gastropub 2024 and listed in the Michelin Guide, The Pack Horse specialises in pub classics.

Luke Payne, chef and co-owner, has been wowing customers of The Pack Horse with his cuisine for the past seven years.

The Great British Pub Awards will take place on September 17 at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

1 . Shortlisted pubs in Derbyshire The Bull's Head, Holymoorside; The George, Castleton; The Pack Horse, Hayfield are pictured clockwise from top.Photo: Submitted/Google Photo Sales

3 . The Bull's Head, Holymoorside Venison from the signature tasting menu at The Bull's Head, HolymoorsidePhoto: National World Photo Sales

4 . The Bull's Head, Holymoorside The Bull's Head at Holymoorside is shortlisted in the best pub for food category of the Great British Pub Awards 2024.Photo: Submitted Photo Sales