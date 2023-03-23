Three Derbyshire school friends who gave birth at the same hospital just days apart finally introduce their babies

Rebecca Wall, Sarah Murrant and Kristy Coupe had to wait nearly three months before their newborns could get together because Sarah’s son, Jack, arrived prematurely and had to remain in the neonatal care unit after his birth.

Kristy, who hosted the gathering of mums and babies at her home in Swanwick, said: “It was really special because we had been waiting so long to see Jack and get them all together.”

The three new arrivals are now meeting up on a weekly basis at baby sensory classes and playgroups. Kristy says of her daughter, Heidi: “She can be quite noisy – I think she will put the boys in their place. Rebecca’s Freddie is quite a good sleeper and Jack’s a pretty strong tough cookie considering he’s only little. We think they will have quite a few joint birthday parties.”

Kristy Coupe with daughter Heidi, Rebecca Wall with son Freddie and Sarah Murrant with son Jack.

Their proud mums are keeping in touch via a Whatsapp group. Kristy said: “It’s purely for us three so we can message in the middle of the night and usually someone answers.”

Rebecca, Kristy and Sarah were all 31 years old when they welcomed their babies into the world.

Heidi was the first to be born, weighing in at 7lbs 150z on November 30, 2022. Freddie arrived the following day, tipping the scales at 9lbs. Kristy said: “Rebecca was in the same room and had the same midwife as I had.” Jack weighed 2lbs 3oz when he arrived on December 2, ahead of his due date of March 2.

Kristy said: “We would all like to thank the staff at Royal Derby Hospital for their care.”

Jack is the first child of Sarah and her husband Alex, who live in Ripley, and married in October last year after the Covid pandemic forced them to reschedule their big day.

Rebecca and her husband Richard, who married in 2017 and live in Swanwick, have an older son George who is two and a half years old. Kristy and her husband Scott have been married since 2019 and have a son Finley who is three years old.

The mums have been close friends since they were in the sixth form at Swanwick Hall School. Kristy is a teacher at Westhouses Primary School, Sarah is a registered nurse and Rebecca is a senior project manager for Turner and Townsend.