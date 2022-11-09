Threat of Black Friday shortages as Derbyshire Amazon packaging workers take industrial action

Shoppers could be hit by Black Friday shortages after nearly 1,000 GMB members at DS Smith vote for strike action. DS Smith is a packaging company delivering for companies such as Amazon, Brewdog, Diageo, McVities and Chivas, Princes and Seabrooks crisps.

In total 93 per cent of the GMB Members at the firm, are balloting for industrial action over a real terms pay cut. DS Smith has tabled an offer of a three per cent consolidated increase plus a non-consolidated payment of £760 for 2022-23 which, with inflation at 12.3 per cent, represents a real terms pay cut for members who worked throughout the pandemic.

Workers in five sites – including at Pilsley Road, Danesmoor, Clay Cross want to take part in the strike, as early as the end of the month. Clay Cross is one of the major DS Smith’s sites with about a 100 workers who plan to go on strike at the end of the month, posing a threat for the company's deliveries around the country.

Colin Whyatt, GMB Organiser for DS Smith in Derbyshire, said: “This has a potentially huge impact on deliveries of key items in Derbyshire and across the whole of the UK. Our members in Danesmoor have delivered above and beyond for the company, and it’s time they were recognised for the contribution they make.

“DS Smith is a huge employer, in Derbyshire and across the UK, it’s time they came to the table with a serious offer for GMB members.”

A spokesman for the GMB East Midlands said: “Clay Cross is one of the major UK sites. Derbyshire going on strike will have a massive impact on the DS Smith’s consumers not only in the region, but across the country, especially that Black Friday is coming up and Amazon is one of the major customers of Dr. Smith for packaging.