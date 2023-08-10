Prize-winning horses, cattle and sheep combined with showjumping, dog displays and vintage vehicles attracted thousands of visitors to Ashover Show.

A warm and sunny day was the icing on the cake for the visitors who enjoyed the country pursuits that the 90th annual event offered.

General secretary Jackie Twilley said: “We had a fantastic show. We welcomed around 10,000 to 11,000 people through the gate. The conditions were excellent underfoot so it was more a sandals day than a wellies day.

"We had over 100 horses, 80 cattle and a similar number of sheep.

"A good day was had all round and we’ve had some lovely feedback.”

Diane Pettshed posted on social media: “A fantastic show.” Joy Roberts wrote: “Great day, great company, beautiful sunshine.”

1 . Ashover Show 2023 Can you spot anyone you know in our gallery of photos from Ashover Show? Photo: Brian Eyre and Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

2 . Starting young This little competitor concentrates on handling their pony. Photo: NIck Rhodes Photo Sales

3 . Little pony Cute competitor is dressed to impress. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

4 . Riding high This horse looks happy to have won an award. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales