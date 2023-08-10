Thousands of visitors flock to 'fantastic' Ashover Show
A warm and sunny day was the icing on the cake for the visitors who enjoyed the country pursuits that the 90th annual event offered.
General secretary Jackie Twilley said: “We had a fantastic show. We welcomed around 10,000 to 11,000 people through the gate. The conditions were excellent underfoot so it was more a sandals day than a wellies day.
"We had over 100 horses, 80 cattle and a similar number of sheep.
"A good day was had all round and we’ve had some lovely feedback.”
Diane Pettshed posted on social media: “A fantastic show.” Joy Roberts wrote: “Great day, great company, beautiful sunshine.”