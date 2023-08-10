News you can trust since 1855
Thousands of visitors flock to 'fantastic' Ashover Show

Prize-winning horses, cattle and sheep combined with showjumping, dog displays and vintage vehicles attracted thousands of visitors to Ashover Show.
By Gay Bolton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST

A warm and sunny day was the icing on the cake for the visitors who enjoyed the country pursuits that the 90th annual event offered.

General secretary Jackie Twilley said: “We had a fantastic show. We welcomed around 10,000 to 11,000 people through the gate. The conditions were excellent underfoot so it was more a sandals day than a wellies day.

"We had over 100 horses, 80 cattle and a similar number of sheep.

"A good day was had all round and we’ve had some lovely feedback.”

Diane Pettshed posted on social media: “A fantastic show.” Joy Roberts wrote: “Great day, great company, beautiful sunshine.”

Can you spot anyone you know in our gallery of photos from Ashover Show?

1. Ashover Show 2023

Can you spot anyone you know in our gallery of photos from Ashover Show? Photo: Brian Eyre and Nick Rhodes

This little competitor concentrates on handling their pony.

2. Starting young

This little competitor concentrates on handling their pony. Photo: NIck Rhodes

Cute competitor is dressed to impress.

3. Little pony

Cute competitor is dressed to impress. Photo: Nick Rhodes

This horse looks happy to have won an award.

4. Riding high

This horse looks happy to have won an award. Photo: Nick Rhodes

