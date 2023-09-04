World-class displays, celebrity chefs and glorious sunshine attracted thousands of visitors to the 40th Chatsworth Country Fair.

The famous Red Arrows aerobatic display team roared across the skies above Chatsworth House to delight the crowds on Sunday and a Spitfire soared over the site on Friday.

Families enjoyed watching the JCB Dancing Diggers and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Celebrity chefs Mary Berry and James Martin were among the demonstrators who shared their cookery know-how with visitors.

Alan Titchmarsh, president of the country fair, launched his new book “Chatsworth: The gardens and the people who made them”. And former Love Island contestant turned celebrity farmer Will Young visited the event to promote his debut publication “For The Love Of Farming”.

Crowds were entertained by horse driving, marching bands, dogs, birds of prey and parachute displays, hot air balloons, bagpipe and Highland dance competitions.Visitors to the Derbyshire Makers’ Marquee marquee had the chance to sample and buy quality items ranging from arts, crafts, jewellery and homeware to photography and fine food and drink – all produced in the county.Exhibitors included Treak Cliff Cavern, producers of iconic Blue John Jewellery; Roundhouse Gallery, a South Derbyshire-based ceramics studio and pottery; and The Original Paper Starlights, whose colourful handmade lanterns decorated the marquee.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many artisans and craftspeople embracing the chance to come together to showcase the high quality products made here in Derbyshire.

“As well as being very popular with visitors, thanks to support from Derbyshire County Council, the Derbyshire Makers Marquee also gave independent producers the chance to exhibit at a nationally-renowned, large-scale event – fuelling their growth and helping them to reach new audiences.”

Visitors to Chatsworth Country Fair on Sunday basked in one of the hottest days this summer, a refreshing change after the three-day event opened on a damp Friday morning.

1 . Chatsworth Country Fair Alan Titchmarsh, president of Chatsworth Country Fair with the JCB Dancing Diggers; The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery; Brian and Val Weston with their dogs. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Chatsworth Country Fair Alan Titchmarsh entertains the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery with a reading from his book. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Chatsworth Country Fair Crowds gather to watch the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales