The 12-week-old two boys and two girls were signed over to the charity for rehoming by their owner who was struggling to cope.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA, said: “This year we have seen more kittens than ever and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. We honestly don't know the reason why this year has been so busy with kittens but I can only think that people are not making sure their cats are neutered.

"We recommend that you get your cat neutered around the five-month age to prevent unwanted pregnancies. It is a common misconception that you need to wait until your cat has had their first season but this isn't true.”

To register your interest in adopting a kitten from the RSPCA, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/cats/

1 . Rescue kittens One of the four ten-week-old kittens at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Tahini At only five weeks old, little Tahini is the youngest kitten at Chesterfield RSPCA. The short haired tom is shy and needs time to settle. He loves lots of fuss and attention and could live in a household with pre-school children. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Mulberry Kittens don't get much cuter than dainty Mulberry, an eight-week-old girl who is full of energy, loves to play and laps up cuddles. She could live with children aged up to five-years-old and in a household where there is another cat or a dog. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA Photo Sales