This why ‘very loud’ rare US air crafts were seen flying low over Derbyshire and the Peak District

Three CV-22 Osprey air crafts were seen flying over Derbyshire last weekend. (Image: Nik Panayiotou)

Three military air crafts were seen flying over Chesterfield, Matlock, Dronfield and the Peak District.

Residents across Derbyshire reported ‘very loud’ planes flying ‘low’ last weekend – with some saying noise woke them up early in the morning of Sunday, May 18.

The three air crafts, seen above Matlock, Darley Dale, Chesterfield, Dronfield and the Peak District, were CV-22B Ospreys.

The CV-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical take off, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft.

The mission of the CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces.

Many Derbyshire aviation enthusiast were impressed by the unusual air crafts and took to Facebook to share their thoughts, while others were annoyed by the loud noise.

Hayley Storey said: “I was lucky to see them yesterday from Darley Dale. Not so lucky to be woken by them at 5.30 this morning!”

Lauren Michelle added: “We jumped out of bed and saw them and last night too. They were quite low. Strange looking things!”

Sharon Briddon commented: “I was woken with the house almost shaking with the noise and the dog was terrified! They flew over last night as well.”

Glenis Rumsby added: “They flew over last night at 19.40 and shook the house. I thought they were going to take the roof off.”

Nik Panayiotou said: “I saw them in Dronfield as well, a lovely treat. I hope we get more of them.”

Richard Ward added: “Ospreys. Rare to see. US airforce. Distinctive sound.”

Cherry Brooks commented: “Looks like an Osprey to me. I love them and sorry I missed them!”

It has been confirmed that the air crafts seen over Derbyshire last weekend, belong to the 352nd Special Operations Wing who were carrying out a training exercise over the weekend.

The 352nd Special Operations Wing is an operational unit of the United States Air Force Special Operations Command currently stationed at RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk.

A spokesperson for the 352d Special Operations Wing said: “The 352d Special Operations Wing routinely trains throughout the United Kingdom to increase our proficiency to respond to crises and contingencies throughout the US European Command Theater.”