This volunteer community group is fundraising to give Brampton park a new lease of life

A volunteer community group has launched a fundraising campaign to improve and maintain a park in Brampton.

The Friends of Monkey Park is a newly established group which is aiming to give Chester Street Park, also known as Monkey Park, a new lease of life.

They are wanting to apply for a £50,000 grant to replace the old and dangerous play area with new equipment but need to raise £5,000 themselves.

Kevin Walker, who formed the group in April, said: “By forming the friends group, we have got an amazing team of people together to help create a better park.

“Local residents who have never met before are now friends and working as a team to revitalise this neglected park.

“Everyone is welcome to join the group and can give as much or as little time that they can spare. All ideas on how to improve the park are also welcome.”

Currently, the park railings are rusty and have not been painted since the 1980s and the children’s play equipment is tired, with damaged and unsafe flooring under it.

The ultimate aim is to replace the play area, but the group are also working hard to improve the park for all residents.

Working with Don Catchment Rivers Trust (DCRT), Chesterfield Borough Council, the police and the community, the group is aiming to reduce littering, dog fouling and anti-social behaviour.

The group has received support from Derbyshire County Council Action Grant and from Brampton Councillor Ron Mihaly, meaning all start-up costs have been covered so all donations go towards the £5,000 target.

Three benches have already been installed thanks to donations from DCRT and Monkey Park Community Hub. A picnic bench has also been funded by Derbyshire Voluntary Action

A fundraiser called Reyt Big Busk, organised by musician and committee member Kelly Sheldon, is happening in New Square, Chesterfield, on July 13 from 11am to 2pm.

The group also have a raffle with prizes ranging from family days out to a BMW M Sports Watch worth £285.

Tickets are available from Monkey Park Café and H&F on Beetwell Street and on the day.

