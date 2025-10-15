“I love creating – give me a challenge and I’ll do my best,” said Chesterfield event stylist Marilyn Davies-Beckett.

Marilyn has turned her creative flair into a thriving enterprise in the past seven years. Now named as a finalist in The UK Small Business Awards, she will represent Derbyshire in the Best Event Decor Business category of the awards in Birmingham on December 13.

“This recognition is like a pat on the back, that you've got faith in yourself,” she said. “I am absolutely buzzing.”

Her business – Timeless Creations by Marilyn – provides everything from balloon garlands, floral arrangements and a bouncy castle to illuminated numbers, chair covers and sequin backdrops. All events in the circle of life are covered including baby showers, gender reveal parties, christenings, birthdays, weddings and funerals.

Marilyn Davies-Beckett has been selected as a finalist in The UK Small Business Awards.

Marilyn said: “The biggest event occasions are birthdays followed by weddings; baby showers are massive and then gender reveals. I feel we’re a one-stop shop, I love doing it all and it keeps my brain creative. I like it when people give me a free rein and I can create something a bit different.”

Her biggest job to date has been setting the scene for a property developer’s summer ball with 800 guests in the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

She is helped by her husband Remy on his days off from working for KPMG. Marilyn, 42, said: “We get to travel a lot together when doing the set-ups otherwise he wouldn’t see me at weekends. He is really good with numbers, with pricing structures and end of year tax.”

Marilyn works from home and stores all the props and backdrops in two large lock-ups. These include a white 15ft x 20ft bouncy castle and an audio guestbook phone booth which are both popular features at weddings. The latter is a custom-built 8ft wooden white old-school telephone box with vintage phone and voice recorder which Marilyn believes is the only one of its kind in Derbyshire. She said: “You pick up the handle of the phone and it will have the bride and groom’s voice on there asking you to leave your wishes or advice. Guests record their messages which we will upload onto a USB stick and post off to the bride and groom so they can listen to those messages for years to come. It makes you tear up when listening to some of those messages, especially from the elderly or cute ones from the kids saying ‘auntie such and such, you look beautiful in your dress’.

Baby showers, gender reveals and christening parties are among the special occasions for which event stylist Marilyn is booked.

She started her business making novelty gifts including glitter champagne bottles and personalising glasses with Mr and Mrs which she decorated to look like a suit or a dress. Marilyn sold her creations in a pop-up shop in the spare room of a hair salon on Elder Way which was run by her friend, Rebecca Elsmore.

Keen to grow her enterprise, Marilyn relocated to premises on Rose Hill. She said: “I transformed the shop into a pretty haven and started getting into weddings thinking I can make all the table centrepieces. I started adding more strings to my bows – flower walls were in for weddings so I bought a couple of those.”

She launched themed tepee tent parties for children, providing mattresses, pillows, cosy throws, breakfast tables, goodie bags with sweets and nail polish. Marilyn said: “Some houses I’d go into and think how are you going to get seven tepees in here – it would be a full-on furniture removal where the sofa would have to go in the kitchen!” That side of the business boomed and when Marilyn ran out of storage space she sold up to two girls in Chesterfield who are still running it.

Unfortunately, business in the shop wasn’t as good as Marilyn had hoped it would be. She said: “People hadn’t got the money for novelty gifts. No-one was coming in unless they were wanting to buy a wedding or birthday gift. I couldn’t find a niche to turn it round and make it busy so sadly I made the decision to close the shop after about 18 months.

Marilyn creates a great backdrop for photos using balloons and illuminated numbers.

"I was on my own with my son – it was tough, I’d got bills to pay and also my house rent to pay. I knew that I still needed to work.”

Marilyn was living in Shuttlewood during the Covid pandemic. She said: “Florists were shutting down and nobody could get any funeral flowers. The wholesalers were still open so I did funeral flowers. It was probably my busiest time with florals, to the point that my bath tub was full of flowers because I didn’t have enough buckets!

“Usually when it’s a birthday or anniversary, you’d go out for meals. During Covid people were getting in touch saying ‘Marilyn, do you still deliver flowers, do you deliver balloons, can you send a glitter bottle of champagne to my auntie’?

“I would drive along roads when there was no traffic, knock on the front door, place a bouquet of flowers down and step back with gloves and mask on. People would open the door and they would start crying, saying ‘Is this for me?’ Some of them hadn’t seen their family for months and would choke up because their families were thinking of them.

Creative Marilyn is a self-taught florist.

"When people were able to have a few family members in the garden, it led to outdoor parties. On social media all the celebrities were having parties with balloons. I started making balloon garlands and learned all the tips and tricks by watching YouTube.

“I’m probably one of the few people that have said Covid helped my business grow. It's a bitter-sweet thing but when I look back I’ve gained so many loyal customers that first booked me during Covid and still use me to this day.”