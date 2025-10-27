A county councillor is rallying villagers in his campaign to prevent a possible 1,000 new homes from being built, amid concerns over traffic congestion, pollution and the destruction of a greenfield site in north Derbyshire.

Cllr Richard Smith is organising a meeting this week to advise residents on the planning process should an application to develop land to the east of Manor Road, Brimington be put forward to the local authority.

While an outline planning application has yet to be submitted, Hallam Land – a subsidiary of the Henry Boot property company – has a 12-week window in which to prepare an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The residents’ meeting will be held at the Red Lion pub in Brimington on Wednesday, October 29, at 7pm. Cllr Smith said: “The purpose of it is to give the residents a bit more information on the possibility of it happening and what the stages are.

The greenfield site east of Manor Road, Brimington has the potential to accommodate 1,000 new homes, a primary school and a mixed-use local centre.

"This needs stopping and we all need to work together to oppose this. It’s getting involved straight away and keeping people up to date which is one reason why I’ve been elected – I am the people’s voice of Brimington.

"I am in consultation with highways to oppose it because the road network is going to make Manor Road worse than it is. We need to look at ways of reducing the pollution in Brimington, this will only be increasing it.

"I was in and around Brimington yesterday and people were talking about the wildlife – and all that’s going to be lost. I like to see the fields and it’s such a shame that they are going to potentially be destroyed.”

Cllr Dave Culley, chairman of Brimington Parish Council and a Chesterfield borough councillor, said: “A planning application hasn’t been put in yet. I can’t say anything until we see a planning application and what it involves; it will go in front of the parish council and it will be up to the parish council to reject it or let it go through.”

Cllr Smith commented: “The question needs to be asked why are the parish council waiting for that...why aren’t they getting involved right now?”

The 61 hectare site where the new homes, a school and a mixed-use centre could potentially be built, is bound by Westwood woodland to the east, agricultural land to the south and residential development to the north and west.