'This mark does not reflect our business'- Chesterfield sandwich shop contest one star food hygiene rating

A Chesterfield sandwich shop who have been slapped with a one star food hygiene rating say the mark is 'unfair' and 'does not reflect' the business.

Top Shop in Calow said it had rescheduled a re-visit with inspectors after receiving the 'disappointing' one star mark from the Food Standards Agency.

Top Shop in Calow. Pic: Google Images.

A spokesperson for the shop argued that the rating was down to an issue with documentation and the fact senior staff members were not present at the time of the initial visit.

They said: "We will be expecting another visit soon and I'm sure the mark will rise considerably.

"I'd like to reassure our customers that our hygiene is of a good standard and that this has never happened before.

"Of course we can identify improvements we could make- but these are to do with staff training, rather than hygiene.

"I have worked in restaurants and the food trade all my life. I know what I'm doing and I can tell you that this mark does not reflect the shop in any way."

