This is why a large plane was spotted flying low over Chesterfield

The jet, owned by Oil Spill Response, was spotted flying low over Chesterfield yesterday afternoon. Image: Flight Radar 24

At around 4.38pm on Wednesday, residents reported seeing a low flying plane across Brimington and surrounding areas.

One eye-witness described the plane as ‘large’ while another said it was flying so low ‘you could see the wheels’.

The plane in question was a Boeing 727-2S2F, flying from Cardiff to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

It is one of two aircraft which have the capacity to respond to oil spills around the world.

Both are filled with internal tanks, pumps and a spray boom to deliver dispersant liquid.

The aircraft that flew over Chesterfield, G-OSRA, is stationed at Robin Hood Airport; ready to respond to incidents anywhere in the world within a four-hour notice.

The second, G-OSRB, has also been readied for service and is also stationed at the airport.

They are flown by specialist crews and approved to fly at 150ft by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).