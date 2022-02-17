This is when new gaming arcade in Chesterfield town centre is expected to open

Work is currently taking place to turn the former Burger King at Steeplegate into a Merkur Slots outlet.

A Merkur Slots spokesperson said: “We are hoping the venue will be open from mid-March, but won’t be able to confirm an exact date until near the time.

The former Burger King in Chesterfield is being turned into a Merkur Slots adult gaming centre.

“The venue will create in the region of eight to 10 jobs.

“Opening times will be confirmed when the venue launches.”

The spokesperson previously said: “Town centres across the UK have been decimated by the Covid pandemic and our aim is simple – we want to do our bit to reinvigorate high streets and get life in Britain back to normal as quickly as possible, while at the same time creating new jobs in the local areas.”

The premises will contain bingo machines and tablets, not controversial fixed odds betting terminals, which will offer low stakes of between 10p and £2.

Documents supporting the planning application submitted by Merkur Slots stated: “The proposal involves the bringing back of a long-standing vacant unit into beneficial use.

“Adult gaming centres are where people go to spend their spare change, have a game of bingo and enjoy their favourite pastime – these machines have been around for many years.”

Commenting on our Facebook page, one resident said: “Yeah, I’m sure a casino is just what the town needs.”

Others said the building ‘could be put to better use’.

But a number of people pointed out that the project will be bringing a long-term empty unit back to life and creating new jobs.