This is what Artificial Intelligence thinks Chesterfield will look like in the year 3000

Artificial intelligence is everywhere. It’s used in virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa. It’s used by Netflix to help us decide what to watch. It’s in our sat-navs, telling us the quickest route to our destination.

While this everyday use of AI seems like a lifetime away from the cyberpunk visions of the future described in science fiction, progress is being made and the possible applications of artificial intelligence are expanding.

Recently, attention has turned to how this technology is used in art. Several AI generators have cropped up in the last year, available online for anyone to use.

This is how AI thinks Chesterfield will look hundreds of years in the futre

With just a simple prompt, these generators create images and texts without any other human intervention.

This technology was initially used to recognise patterns in images from CCTV footage or databases, but has now been developed to complete the much more complex task of creating images based on those patterns.

The advanced computing power means that the AI programs are effctively able create works or art, so with that in mind, we tested out AI generator NightCafe and to see what north Derbyshire might look like far in the future.

We gave NightCafe the text prompt – “Chesterfield in the year 3000” – and the results are somewhat interesting to say the least -with a mixture of towering skyscrapers and citadels offering a somewhat dystopian landscape, shrouded in gloom.

It doesn't look like the town's famous Crooked Spire will last a thousand years, but the area will still have some impressive steeples

Images: NightCafe. Visit the website HERE

