A permanent makeup artist has launched an ambitious fundraising mission to help support women who have undergone mastectomy surgery following breast cancer.

Carly Smith will be tackling the demanding Derbyshire Three Peaks Challenge—a 21-mile trek covering the region’s three highest peaks—on Sunday, July 27. Funds will go to The TATA Foundation, a charity dedicated to providing free areola and nipple tattoos.

TATA Foundation-sponsored artist Carly, who runs Carly Smith PMU Artistry in Newbold, offers restorative areola tattooing free of charge to post-mastectomy patients, helping them regain confidence and a sense of wholeness after cancer treatment.

Carly, 41, said: “Without this funding, many brave people who’ve already been through so much might not be able to access these transformative tattoos—or might only be able to access basic, substandard NHS options. These tattoos are not just cosmetic; they’re a vital step in the healing journey."

Mum of two Carly will be joined on the challenge by her husband Adam and friends Rachael and Liam Mullen. Carly said: “This is definitely outside my comfort zone and the hardest physical challenge I’ve ever taken on. But it’s worth it to support such an important cause. Every pound makes a difference. I’m incredibly grateful for everyone’s support, which helps ensure more people in the cancer community can access these life-changing services.”

Everyone who donates £10 or more will be entered into a draw for the opportunity to win a prize donated by Carly who has worked as a permanent makeup artist for eight years. To find out more or to donate, visit Carly’s Instagram or Facebook page at Carly Smith PMU.

*The TATA Foundation – short for The Areola Training Academy Foundation — is a UK-based non-profit organisation which provides advanced training for skilled artists and subsidises the cost of areola and nipple tattooing for individuals who might otherwise be unable to afford it.